Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Great location near Downtown Mesa, Close to loop 101, loop 202, and highway 60. Unit 101 is on the main level under the stais and has a yard to maintain and features a 2 bedrooms,great room, eat in kitchen, kitchen, Full bathroom and laundry room with hook ups. New tile flooring, New interior paint, New kitchen. Water Trash and sewer are included with the rental rate. There is a private yard. No Cats. 1 dog limit with a 15lbs limit.