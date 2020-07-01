6874 West Blackhawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely stunning split level glendale 4/2.5 house with massive vaulted ceilings, updated paint, gorgeous travertine flooring, like new carpeting, updated kitchen with granite counters, formal dining room, office den space, huge split master with private patio, cozy fireplace, 2 car garage, huge back yard with mature trees, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.