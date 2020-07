Amenities

4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Chandler home available immediately! Home includes brand new luxury vinyl plank throughout the house. Main home has 3 spacious bedrooms, kitchen and great room. Home also includes separate casita in the backyard, perfect for anyone who desires separate quarters. Back casita has own bathroom and sink. Home includes washer and dryer. Conveniently located off the 101 near shopping dinning and entertainment.