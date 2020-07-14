All apartments in Seattle
Union Arms Apartments.
Union Arms Apartments

614 E Union St · (424) 353-4410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

614 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122
First Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,199

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Union Arms Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Union Arms Apartments. Our unparalleled location in Seattle, our lavish collection of amenities and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community. Union Arms offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Residents enjoy features such as a hard wood floors, great views, loads of closet space and upgraded appliances. Stop by today for a tour.Please view our qualification criteria here - https://www.rentcafe.com/dmslivecafe/3/357923/3_357923_3372462.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 One Tme Fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 120 lbs.
Dogs
deposit: $250 per dog
Cats
deposit: $220 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Union Arms Apartments have any available units?
Union Arms Apartments has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Union Arms Apartments have?
Some of Union Arms Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Union Arms Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Union Arms Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Union Arms Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Union Arms Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Union Arms Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Union Arms Apartments offers parking.
Does Union Arms Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Union Arms Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Union Arms Apartments have a pool?
No, Union Arms Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Union Arms Apartments have accessible units?
No, Union Arms Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Union Arms Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Union Arms Apartments has units with dishwashers.

