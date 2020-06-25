All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4111 Whitman Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4111 Whitman Ave N
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:13 AM

4111 Whitman Ave N

4111 Whitman Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4111 Whitman Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit.
2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment. Located in the middle of everything, this Wallingford condo has a private entry w/ gate, assigned parking at your front door and is one of two units in this separate duplex bldg. Finishes include tile flooring, shag carpet, top down bottom up shades for light and privacy, w/d, stainless full size appliances & granite counters. Spacious floor plan with generous storage! Convectair heat.
Quiet street - walk to Fremont, Gasworks Park, Greenlake and Woodland Park Zoo! Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer!
$1860.00/mo, $1500.00 security deposit. Call Sameth at 206-861-5508. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Whitman Ave N have any available units?
4111 Whitman Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Whitman Ave N have?
Some of 4111 Whitman Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Whitman Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Whitman Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Whitman Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 Whitman Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4111 Whitman Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4111 Whitman Ave N offers parking.
Does 4111 Whitman Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 Whitman Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Whitman Ave N have a pool?
No, 4111 Whitman Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Whitman Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4111 Whitman Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Whitman Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 Whitman Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University