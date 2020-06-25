4111 Whitman Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit.

2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment. Located in the middle of everything, this Wallingford condo has a private entry w/ gate, assigned parking at your front door and is one of two units in this separate duplex bldg. Finishes include tile flooring, shag carpet, top down bottom up shades for light and privacy, w/d, stainless full size appliances & granite counters. Spacious floor plan with generous storage! Convectair heat.

Quiet street - walk to Fremont, Gasworks Park, Greenlake and Woodland Park Zoo! Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer!

$1860.00/mo, $1500.00 security deposit. Call Sameth at 206-861-5508. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.