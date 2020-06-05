Amenities

The Ethyle Manor is a secure-access building offering 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in the bustling Northgate neighborhood. Conveniently located within walking distance of the Northgate Mall and with easy access to I-5 and SR-99 your commute and shopping are a breeze. Units are now being remodeled with hardwood floors, new appliances, countertops and updated bathrooms. The Ethyle Manor is offering a remodeled 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and an open kitchen in this secure building with free parking and friendly on-site management. Please call Jamie at 206-383-7368 for more information and to make an appointment to view your new home.



Terms: 12 month