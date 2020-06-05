All apartments in Seattle
Ethyle Manor

2138 North 112th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2138 North 112th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The Ethyle Manor is a secure-access building offering 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in the bustling Northgate neighborhood. Conveniently located within walking distance of the Northgate Mall and with easy access to I-5 and SR-99 your commute and shopping are a breeze. Units are now being remodeled with hardwood floors, new appliances, countertops and updated bathrooms. The Ethyle Manor is offering a remodeled 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and an open kitchen in this secure building with free parking and friendly on-site management. Please call Jamie at 206-383-7368 for more information and to make an appointment to view your new home.

Terms: 12 month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ethyle Manor have any available units?
Ethyle Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Ethyle Manor have?
Some of Ethyle Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ethyle Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Ethyle Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ethyle Manor pet-friendly?
No, Ethyle Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does Ethyle Manor offer parking?
Yes, Ethyle Manor offers parking.
Does Ethyle Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ethyle Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ethyle Manor have a pool?
No, Ethyle Manor does not have a pool.
Does Ethyle Manor have accessible units?
No, Ethyle Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Ethyle Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Ethyle Manor does not have units with dishwashers.

