9830 44th Ave Sw

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access package receiving pet friendly

(call for most updated prices)



The Preserve at Cedar River in Renton offers a wide range of community amenities and apartment features designed to fit the way you want to live. Our conveniently located, picturesque community also offers pet friendly apartments and a team of dedicated staff focused on exceptional customer service.



Our Apartments

One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings

Fireplace

Large bathrooms - featuring tile flooring and heat lamps

Cable TV and high-speed Internet access available

Unique features -including ceramic tiled entries and extra large walk-in closets

Full-size washer and dryer

Exceptional views

Gourmet kitchens



Our Community



Private gated entry

24-hour fitness center

Pet-friendly apartments

Outdoor swimming pool

Indoor hot tub

Covered parking and garages

Online rent payment and service requests

Package acceptance

Complimentary coffee

eWaste recycling

24-hour emergency maintenance



Visit The Preserve at Cedar River today and see for yourself. When you live at a Holland Residential Community you are not just a resident, you are part of the Holland.