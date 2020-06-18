All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:43 AM

9830 44th Ave Sw

9830 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

9830 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Arbor Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
(call for most updated prices)

The Preserve at Cedar River in Renton offers a wide range of community amenities and apartment features designed to fit the way you want to live. Our conveniently located, picturesque community also offers pet friendly apartments and a team of dedicated staff focused on exceptional customer service.

Our Apartments
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings
Fireplace
Large bathrooms - featuring tile flooring and heat lamps
Cable TV and high-speed Internet access available
Unique features -including ceramic tiled entries and extra large walk-in closets
Full-size washer and dryer
Exceptional views
Gourmet kitchens

Our Community

Private gated entry
24-hour fitness center
Pet-friendly apartments
Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor hot tub
Covered parking and garages
Online rent payment and service requests
Package acceptance
Complimentary coffee
eWaste recycling
24-hour emergency maintenance

Visit The Preserve at Cedar River today and see for yourself. When you live at a Holland Residential Community you are not just a resident, you are part of the Holland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9830 44th Ave Sw have any available units?
9830 44th Ave Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9830 44th Ave Sw have?
Some of 9830 44th Ave Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9830 44th Ave Sw currently offering any rent specials?
9830 44th Ave Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9830 44th Ave Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 9830 44th Ave Sw is pet friendly.
Does 9830 44th Ave Sw offer parking?
Yes, 9830 44th Ave Sw offers parking.
Does 9830 44th Ave Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9830 44th Ave Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9830 44th Ave Sw have a pool?
Yes, 9830 44th Ave Sw has a pool.
Does 9830 44th Ave Sw have accessible units?
No, 9830 44th Ave Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 9830 44th Ave Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 9830 44th Ave Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
