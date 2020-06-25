9800 Roosevelt Way #21

Amenities

For Lease - Well Maintained 2/Bdrm Condo in Maple Leaf - Corner unit for lease, 2 bedroom, two baths. Large Master with lots of closet space. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, eating space off kitchen, Large living room with fireplace, wet bar, outside deck. Washer and dryer in the unit. Security building. Convenient Maple leaf neighborhood, close to Northgate Mall, on bus line. Non smoking building. No Pets. Parking in the rear. All applicants screened. Call or text 425-327-8032 for appointment.



(RLNE3727977)