9758 4th Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Crown Hill Townhouse - Available April 1st! What's not to love about this beautiful and stylish 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse in Crown Hill! It feels brand new, with air conditioning in both upstairs bedrooms and the main living area, brand new washer and dryer, gleaming hardwood floors on the main floor, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, gas cooktop and sunny patio deck off the living room for barbecuing or just taking in the sun! One bedroom on the ground level with full size closet; 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs both with ensuite bathrooms! Enjoy the private patio out in front, perfect to do some planting in the gardening beds. Your new home is close to everything! You will enjoy easy access to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU, University of Washington or Northgate area. Microsoft Connector close by! Conveniently located near great shopping and close to the Rapid Ride Transit stop. Close to Carkeek Park! Attached one car garage has plenty of room for extra storage. Come see why Crown Hill is a hidden gem in the city of Seattle! One dog under 25 lbs. OK with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smoking.



To view this lovely townhouse, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575



#AvenueOneResidential #SeattleRentals #3BedroomSeattleRentals #CrownHillRentals #MicrosoftConnector #Amazon/SLU



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4767106)