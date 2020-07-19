All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

9758 4th Ave NW

9758 4th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9758 4th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Crown Hill Townhouse - Available April 1st! What's not to love about this beautiful and stylish 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse in Crown Hill! It feels brand new, with air conditioning in both upstairs bedrooms and the main living area, brand new washer and dryer, gleaming hardwood floors on the main floor, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, gas cooktop and sunny patio deck off the living room for barbecuing or just taking in the sun! One bedroom on the ground level with full size closet; 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs both with ensuite bathrooms! Enjoy the private patio out in front, perfect to do some planting in the gardening beds. Your new home is close to everything! You will enjoy easy access to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU, University of Washington or Northgate area. Microsoft Connector close by! Conveniently located near great shopping and close to the Rapid Ride Transit stop. Close to Carkeek Park! Attached one car garage has plenty of room for extra storage. Come see why Crown Hill is a hidden gem in the city of Seattle! One dog under 25 lbs. OK with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smoking.

To view this lovely townhouse, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4767106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9758 4th Ave NW have any available units?
9758 4th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9758 4th Ave NW have?
Some of 9758 4th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9758 4th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
9758 4th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9758 4th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9758 4th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 9758 4th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 9758 4th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 9758 4th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9758 4th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9758 4th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 9758 4th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 9758 4th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 9758 4th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9758 4th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9758 4th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
