Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9601 8th Avenue NE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

9601 8th Avenue NE

9601 8th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9601 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge 2 Story Maple Leaf Home with Garage, Storage and Fully Fenced Yard with AC! - Classic Maple Leaf Two Story in an excellent neighborhood with easy access to I-5, Greenlake, and the Northgate Transit Center.
* Hardwood floors through out the whole house besides for the additional living room.
* There is a family room off the kitchen with plenty of windows giving a private view of the back yard. This room would make an excellent TV room, Game room, or Home office.
* From the family room off the kitchen there is direct access to the back yard and the garage.
* Downstairs is the rec room and the utility room with more storage than you could imagine!
* The large room down stairs is nice and open, you could use this for an additional family room, rec room, hobby room or office.
* Washer and dryer included in bathroom upstairs.
* Downstairs has door giving direct access to the covered back patio and the spacious back yard.
* The back yard is large and fenced in on all sides, plenty of space for a garden and even has a fig tree that produces delicious figs! Walk right outside to your backyard and pick fruit from the tree!
* BBQ on a rainy day. Covered patio space in the back yard gives nice usable outdoor space that can be used when it rains.
* Detached garage will fit a car or can be used as additional storage, lawn mower is provided.
*Plenty of parking at this home! Aside from the garage there is a nice long driveway that leads down to the garage as well as parking on the street.
*Home has AC!
*Pets will be considered on a case by case basis!
We do not accept portable screening reports.
Please Call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management.

(RLNE5126517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

