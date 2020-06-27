9601 8th Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge 2 Story Maple Leaf Home with Garage, Storage and Fully Fenced Yard with AC! - Classic Maple Leaf Two Story in an excellent neighborhood with easy access to I-5, Greenlake, and the Northgate Transit Center.

* Hardwood floors through out the whole house besides for the additional living room.

* There is a family room off the kitchen with plenty of windows giving a private view of the back yard. This room would make an excellent TV room, Game room, or Home office.

* From the family room off the kitchen there is direct access to the back yard and the garage.

* Downstairs is the rec room and the utility room with more storage than you could imagine!

* The large room down stairs is nice and open, you could use this for an additional family room, rec room, hobby room or office.

* Washer and dryer included in bathroom upstairs.

* Downstairs has door giving direct access to the covered back patio and the spacious back yard.

* The back yard is large and fenced in on all sides, plenty of space for a garden and even has a fig tree that produces delicious figs! Walk right outside to your backyard and pick fruit from the tree!

* BBQ on a rainy day. Covered patio space in the back yard gives nice usable outdoor space that can be used when it rains.

* Detached garage will fit a car or can be used as additional storage, lawn mower is provided.

*Plenty of parking at this home! Aside from the garage there is a nice long driveway that leads down to the garage as well as parking on the street.

*Home has AC!

*Pets will be considered on a case by case basis!

We do not accept portable screening reports.

Please Call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management.



