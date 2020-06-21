Amenities

9528 8th Ave NW #B Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Modern Townhome - Welcome home to this gorgeous modern 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Stylish details abound in this beautiful open concept design, entryway with elegant tile, and oak hardwood floors. A chef's dream kitchen, complete with Jenn Aire appliances and quartz counter tops. Soak up the light with floor to ceiling windows throughout. Bedroom / office on lower level opens to a charming patio. Master bedroom and one additional bedroom on top floor. Stunning rooftop deck (15 x 30 ft) with glass panel railing, wet bar and beverage cooler. Washer and Dryer. Large garage and extra storage.

Close to Carkeek Park, shopping, and dining.



** Unit is occupied, no in person showing at this time, please see virtual tour and photos,drive by and if interested, please select " contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.



- All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibilities.

-12 month lease.

-Combined monthly income must be no less than 3x the monthly rent.

-One small-Medium pet is considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent of $25/per pet/month will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit

and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

-View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under

Rentals



