Seattle, WA
9528 8th Ave NW #B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

9528 8th Ave NW #B

9528 8th Avenue Northwest · (206) 953-7586
Location

9528 8th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9528 8th Ave NW #B · Avail. Jul 1

$3,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9528 8th Ave NW #B Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Modern Townhome - Welcome home to this gorgeous modern 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. Stylish details abound in this beautiful open concept design, entryway with elegant tile, and oak hardwood floors. A chef's dream kitchen, complete with Jenn Aire appliances and quartz counter tops. Soak up the light with floor to ceiling windows throughout. Bedroom / office on lower level opens to a charming patio. Master bedroom and one additional bedroom on top floor. Stunning rooftop deck (15 x 30 ft) with glass panel railing, wet bar and beverage cooler. Washer and Dryer. Large garage and extra storage.
Close to Carkeek Park, shopping, and dining.

** Unit is occupied, no in person showing at this time, please see virtual tour and photos,drive by and if interested, please select " contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

- All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibilities.
-12 month lease.
-Combined monthly income must be no less than 3x the monthly rent.
-One small-Medium pet is considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent of $25/per pet/month will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit
and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
-View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under
Rentals

(RLNE3031125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9528 8th Ave NW #B have any available units?
9528 8th Ave NW #B has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9528 8th Ave NW #B have?
Some of 9528 8th Ave NW #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9528 8th Ave NW #B currently offering any rent specials?
9528 8th Ave NW #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9528 8th Ave NW #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9528 8th Ave NW #B is pet friendly.
Does 9528 8th Ave NW #B offer parking?
Yes, 9528 8th Ave NW #B does offer parking.
Does 9528 8th Ave NW #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9528 8th Ave NW #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9528 8th Ave NW #B have a pool?
No, 9528 8th Ave NW #B does not have a pool.
Does 9528 8th Ave NW #B have accessible units?
No, 9528 8th Ave NW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 9528 8th Ave NW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9528 8th Ave NW #B does not have units with dishwashers.
