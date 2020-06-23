All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9527 Ashworth Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9527 Ashworth Ave N
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

9527 Ashworth Ave N

9527 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9527 Ashworth Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This two-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bathroom duplex is located in the North College Park neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a mere thirteen-minute drive to downtown Shoreline and a short ten-minute walk to an array of shops and restaurants along Aurora Avenue. With a pretty decent walk score, this location is rated very walkable and most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the floor is layered with full wall-to-wall carpeting, with some areas of the house having hardwood and tiled flooring. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of room for storage. You will definitely enjoy cooking in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by rustic cabinets and drawers, Smooth countertops and durable backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The main bathroom is clean and spotless and features beautiful blue-colored walls. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Walk score: 77

Pets are not allowed.

Nearby parks:
Licton Springs Park, Mineral Springs Park and Greenwood Park

Nearby Schools:
Home School Resource Center - 0.25 miles, 8/10
Daniel Bagley Elementary School - 0.86 miles, 7/10
Olympic View Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 5/10
Viewlands Elementary School - 1.1 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
40 - 0.2 miles
345 - 0.2 miles
346 - 0.2 miles
316 - 0.2 miles

(RLNE4480857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9527 Ashworth Ave N have any available units?
9527 Ashworth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9527 Ashworth Ave N have?
Some of 9527 Ashworth Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9527 Ashworth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
9527 Ashworth Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9527 Ashworth Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9527 Ashworth Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 9527 Ashworth Ave N offer parking?
No, 9527 Ashworth Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 9527 Ashworth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9527 Ashworth Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9527 Ashworth Ave N have a pool?
No, 9527 Ashworth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 9527 Ashworth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 9527 Ashworth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 9527 Ashworth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9527 Ashworth Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate
3040 17th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University