9527 Ashworth Ave N

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This two-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bathroom duplex is located in the North College Park neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a mere thirteen-minute drive to downtown Shoreline and a short ten-minute walk to an array of shops and restaurants along Aurora Avenue. With a pretty decent walk score, this location is rated very walkable and most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the floor is layered with full wall-to-wall carpeting, with some areas of the house having hardwood and tiled flooring. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of room for storage. You will definitely enjoy cooking in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by rustic cabinets and drawers, Smooth countertops and durable backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The main bathroom is clean and spotless and features beautiful blue-colored walls. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Walk score: 77



Pets are not allowed.



Nearby parks:

Licton Springs Park, Mineral Springs Park and Greenwood Park



Nearby Schools:

Home School Resource Center - 0.25 miles, 8/10

Daniel Bagley Elementary School - 0.86 miles, 7/10

Olympic View Elementary School - 0.88 miles, 5/10

Viewlands Elementary School - 1.1 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

40 - 0.2 miles

345 - 0.2 miles

346 - 0.2 miles

316 - 0.2 miles



