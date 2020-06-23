9516 Densmore Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

North Seattle Home - Beautiful North Seattle home completely renovated three years ago. This home is located directly across from Licton Springs Park. Large deck for outdoor enjoyment and covered front porch looking over the local park. Complete with spacious living and dining areas as well as a basement with office space. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.75 baths. Two bedrooms including the master (with en-suite) are located on the main floor, with the third on the top floor. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Four of the rooms have A/C (two of the upper bedrooms, main floor and front room). All rooms have wired network. The media/bookshelves in the front room can stay. The master bathroom has heated floors. This home is conveniently located near schools and North Seattle College. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent)



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,900 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



