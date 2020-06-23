All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9516 Densmore Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9516 Densmore Ave N
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

9516 Densmore Ave N

9516 Densmore Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9516 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Seattle Home - Beautiful North Seattle home completely renovated three years ago. This home is located directly across from Licton Springs Park. Large deck for outdoor enjoyment and covered front porch looking over the local park. Complete with spacious living and dining areas as well as a basement with office space. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.75 baths. Two bedrooms including the master (with en-suite) are located on the main floor, with the third on the top floor. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Four of the rooms have A/C (two of the upper bedrooms, main floor and front room). All rooms have wired network. The media/bookshelves in the front room can stay. The master bathroom has heated floors. This home is conveniently located near schools and North Seattle College. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent)

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,900 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE2499947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9516 Densmore Ave N have any available units?
9516 Densmore Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9516 Densmore Ave N have?
Some of 9516 Densmore Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9516 Densmore Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
9516 Densmore Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9516 Densmore Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9516 Densmore Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 9516 Densmore Ave N offer parking?
No, 9516 Densmore Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 9516 Densmore Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9516 Densmore Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9516 Densmore Ave N have a pool?
No, 9516 Densmore Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 9516 Densmore Ave N have accessible units?
No, 9516 Densmore Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 9516 Densmore Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9516 Densmore Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St
Seattle, WA 98109
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University