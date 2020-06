Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great House For Rent - Just a stones throw from Greenlake and Phinney Ridge, this sweet home is perfect for the urban dweller that wants the benefits of home ownership in a central location. The large south-facing windows bathe the living and dining rooms in light. Additional features include: gleaming hardwood floors, detached one car garage, private fully fenced front and backyards, and a private master suite on the upper level. Welcome home!



(RLNE4875594)