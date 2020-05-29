931 North 104th Street - 933.5

Amenities

Fully renovated Greenwood 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with all the amenities you want. An open floor plan and galley kitchen gives this apartment a welcoming feel.



A 10 min bus ride to/from downtown and walking distance to grocery stores, mini-markets, movie theater, Starbucks, and tons of restaurants make this a commuter-friendly location.



Unit Features Include:

-secure fenced-in building

-washer/dryer in unit

-stainless steel appliances

-modern bathrooms with new fixtures

-updated light fixtures

-large living room area



W/S/G flat monthly fee: $70 (1 person); $100 (2 persons). The tenant is responsible for electricity.

$1000 refundable security deposit (amount may be increased due to credit/background check)

Parking Available: $50/month per spot - 2 spots per unit

Pets welcome! Some breed/weight restrictions: $200 refundable deposit + $50/month pet rent (per pet)

$40 application fee



Contact to view

Recently updated 7-unit building 10 minutes from downtown.