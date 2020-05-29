All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

931 North 104th Street - 933.5

931 North 104th Street · (206) 737-6974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

931 North 104th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Fully renovated Greenwood 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with all the amenities you want. An open floor plan and galley kitchen gives this apartment a welcoming feel.

A 10 min bus ride to/from downtown and walking distance to grocery stores, mini-markets, movie theater, Starbucks, and tons of restaurants make this a commuter-friendly location.

Unit Features Include:
-secure fenced-in building
-washer/dryer in unit
-stainless steel appliances
-modern bathrooms with new fixtures
-updated light fixtures
-large living room area

W/S/G flat monthly fee: $70 (1 person); $100 (2 persons). The tenant is responsible for electricity.
$1000 refundable security deposit (amount may be increased due to credit/background check)
Parking Available: $50/month per spot - 2 spots per unit
Pets welcome! Some breed/weight restrictions: $200 refundable deposit + $50/month pet rent (per pet)
$40 application fee

Contact to view
Recently updated 7-unit building 10 minutes from downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 have any available units?
931 North 104th Street - 933.5 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 have?
Some of 931 North 104th Street - 933.5's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 currently offering any rent specials?
931 North 104th Street - 933.5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 is pet friendly.
Does 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 offer parking?
Yes, 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 does offer parking.
Does 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 have a pool?
No, 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 does not have a pool.
Does 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 have accessible units?
No, 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 does not have accessible units.
Does 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 North 104th Street - 933.5 has units with dishwashers.
