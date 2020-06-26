All apartments in Seattle
926 North 96th Street
926 North 96th Street

926 North 96th Street · No Longer Available
Location

926 North 96th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Modern, Super-convenient 3 bedroom single-family townhome: Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.25 bathroom single-family townhome in Greenwood available immediately. Owners will review all applications and finalize a tenant by 2/24. So, TOUR NOW! 2011 construction with stainless steel appliances. One car garage with lots of storage space in the garage. E-line Bus stops right outside and goes all the way to downtown. 5 min drive to the closest grocery store (Fred Meyer).
Call Shilpi at 206-953-2214

Rent: $2650.00/mo, $2650.00 security deposit.
Tenant pays: electricity (approx. $75/month depending on usage), gas(approx $40 every month), water and garbage (approx $30/month)

Additional amenities for free: Treadmill in the garage.
Sorry, no pets allowed. Exceptions can be made on case-by-case basis.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Greenwood. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. $2,650/month rent. $2,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 North 96th Street have any available units?
926 North 96th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 North 96th Street have?
Some of 926 North 96th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 North 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
926 North 96th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 North 96th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 North 96th Street is pet friendly.
Does 926 North 96th Street offer parking?
Yes, 926 North 96th Street offers parking.
Does 926 North 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 North 96th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 North 96th Street have a pool?
No, 926 North 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 926 North 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 926 North 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 926 North 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 North 96th Street has units with dishwashers.
