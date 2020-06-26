926 North 96th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Modern, Super-convenient 3 bedroom single-family townhome: Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.25 bathroom single-family townhome in Greenwood available immediately. Owners will review all applications and finalize a tenant by 2/24. So, TOUR NOW! 2011 construction with stainless steel appliances. One car garage with lots of storage space in the garage. E-line Bus stops right outside and goes all the way to downtown. 5 min drive to the closest grocery store (Fred Meyer).

Call Shilpi at 206-953-2214



Rent: $2650.00/mo, $2650.00 security deposit.

Tenant pays: electricity (approx. $75/month depending on usage), gas(approx $40 every month), water and garbage (approx $30/month)



Additional amenities for free: Treadmill in the garage.

Sorry, no pets allowed. Exceptions can be made on case-by-case basis.



This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



