9257 Fremont Avenue N

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6f22d2081 ---- This freshly painted and clean 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is bright and spacious. The living room has amazing hardwood floors with a cozy gas fireplace that flows to the dining area and kitchen. The sliding glass door opens to a fully fenced back yard. The kitchen boasts plenty of storage and granite countertops. The master bedroom is large with walk-in closet and updated bathroom with additional 2 spacious bedrooms and updated bath. 13.50 monthly utility fee. Close to everything, freeway, shopping and transit. Go to https://showmojo.com/l/b6f22d2081 to schedule a showing online. Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115 Fully Fenced Backyard Gas Fireplace Granite Countertops Hard Wood Floors Master Walk In Closet