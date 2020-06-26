All apartments in Seattle
9246 21st Ave SW
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

9246 21st Ave SW

9246 21st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9246 21st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
9246 21st Ave SW Available 12/13/19 2bd 1ba Home w/ open floor plan and lots of light! - Modern elegance, comfort & style flow throughout this stunning remodeled home! Open floor plan with an abundance of natural light, state of the art kitchen w/expansive quartz counter-top & SS appliances, hardwood floors, A/C, new roof and much more. Active lifestyle - walking, biking, & shopping are just around the corner. Fabulous back yard w/detached garage (owner covers a portion of landscaping costs) & awesome curb appeal makes this the perfect home. Solid location, a must see!! Owner will consider one small dog under 25lbs.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4782172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9246 21st Ave SW have any available units?
9246 21st Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9246 21st Ave SW have?
Some of 9246 21st Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9246 21st Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9246 21st Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9246 21st Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9246 21st Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 9246 21st Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 9246 21st Ave SW offers parking.
Does 9246 21st Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9246 21st Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9246 21st Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9246 21st Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9246 21st Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9246 21st Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9246 21st Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9246 21st Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
