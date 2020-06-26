Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

9246 21st Ave SW Available 12/13/19 2bd 1ba Home w/ open floor plan and lots of light! - Modern elegance, comfort & style flow throughout this stunning remodeled home! Open floor plan with an abundance of natural light, state of the art kitchen w/expansive quartz counter-top & SS appliances, hardwood floors, A/C, new roof and much more. Active lifestyle - walking, biking, & shopping are just around the corner. Fabulous back yard w/detached garage (owner covers a portion of landscaping costs) & awesome curb appeal makes this the perfect home. Solid location, a must see!! Owner will consider one small dog under 25lbs.



View our online application and qualifications at http://www.urbankey.com/rentals/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4782172)