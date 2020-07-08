All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9243 Interlake Ave N #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9243 Interlake Ave N #A
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

9243 Interlake Ave N #A

9243 Interlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9243 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious Townhouse near Northgate and Greenlake - Property Id: 188231

Awesome location, several minutes to 99, I-5, North-gate Mall, Greenlake, North Collage. Easy access to buses to UW, Seattle Downtown. Bright Townhouse built 2005. 3BR/2BA, 1 car garage. Hardwood floor throughout whole house. Very quiet. Small backyard can be planting flowers or vegetables. Best elementary school in WA- Cascadia Elementary.Tenant responsible for electric and water/sewer and trash and cable/internet and phone. Tenant pays credit and background check before Landlord's acceptance to sign a rental agreement. Tenant pays first+last month rent + one month rent for security deposit. No smoke and no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188231
Property Id 188231

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9243 Interlake Ave N #A have any available units?
9243 Interlake Ave N #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9243 Interlake Ave N #A have?
Some of 9243 Interlake Ave N #A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9243 Interlake Ave N #A currently offering any rent specials?
9243 Interlake Ave N #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9243 Interlake Ave N #A pet-friendly?
No, 9243 Interlake Ave N #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9243 Interlake Ave N #A offer parking?
Yes, 9243 Interlake Ave N #A offers parking.
Does 9243 Interlake Ave N #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9243 Interlake Ave N #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9243 Interlake Ave N #A have a pool?
No, 9243 Interlake Ave N #A does not have a pool.
Does 9243 Interlake Ave N #A have accessible units?
No, 9243 Interlake Ave N #A does not have accessible units.
Does 9243 Interlake Ave N #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9243 Interlake Ave N #A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Lothlorien
4730 University Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University