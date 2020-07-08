9243 Interlake Ave N #A

Amenities
Spacious Townhouse near Northgate and Greenlake - Property Id: 188231
Awesome location, several minutes to 99, I-5, North-gate Mall, Greenlake, North Collage. Easy access to buses to UW, Seattle Downtown. Bright Townhouse built 2005. 3BR/2BA, 1 car garage. Hardwood floor throughout whole house. Very quiet. Small backyard can be planting flowers or vegetables. Best elementary school in WA- Cascadia Elementary.Tenant responsible for electric and water/sewer and trash and cable/internet and phone. Tenant pays credit and background check before Landlord's acceptance to sign a rental agreement. Tenant pays first+last month rent + one month rent for security deposit. No smoke and no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188231
No Pets Allowed
