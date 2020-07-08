9243 Interlake Ave N #A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Spacious Townhouse near Northgate and Greenlake - Property Id: 188231



Awesome location, several minutes to 99, I-5, North-gate Mall, Greenlake, North Collage. Easy access to buses to UW, Seattle Downtown. Bright Townhouse built 2005. 3BR/2BA, 1 car garage. Hardwood floor throughout whole house. Very quiet. Small backyard can be planting flowers or vegetables. Best elementary school in WA- Cascadia Elementary.Tenant responsible for electric and water/sewer and trash and cable/internet and phone. Tenant pays credit and background check before Landlord's acceptance to sign a rental agreement. Tenant pays first+last month rent + one month rent for security deposit. No smoke and no pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188231

Property Id 188231



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5390572)