9212 Ashworth Ave N
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:56 PM

9212 Ashworth Ave N

9212 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9212 Ashworth Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedrooms plus a den 1.5 bath End unit townhouse. Recent remodeled unit, newer kitchen and bathroom, newer paint and refinished hardwood floor downstairs: 600 sq ft upstairs with two spacious bedrooms with his-and-her closet, full size bathroom; another 600 sq ft downstairs with living room, fireplace, kitchen, half bath and full size laundry facilities. a den with French door which can be a den or the 3rd small bedroom. One designated parking space at rear. Close to everything: 0.2 mi less than 1 min to Licton Springs Park; 0.5 mi 2 mins to North Seattle Community College; 0.7 mi 2 mins to Oak Tree Village Shopping Center; 1.6 mi 5 mins to Greenlake; 1.6 mi 6 mins to Northgate Shopping Mall; and minute away to I-5 freeway exit. Professional landscaping pay by landlord. Flat water, sewage and garbage $150 per month. Text or send email for appointment or inquiries 415-968-9939. >12-month lease or 24-month lease > credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet but have to be non dangerous breed and less than 20 lbs > tenants to pay electricity, $150 for water, sewage and garbage (up to 3 tenants) > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment. text 415-968-9939 or send email. Please make a note of best viewing schedules.

>12-month lease or negotiable > background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet but have to be non dangerous breed and less than 20 lbs > tenants to pay electricity, $120 for water, sewage and garbage (up to 3 tenants) > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment. text 415-968-9939 or send email. Please make a note of best viewing schedules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9212 Ashworth Ave N have any available units?
9212 Ashworth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9212 Ashworth Ave N have?
Some of 9212 Ashworth Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9212 Ashworth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
9212 Ashworth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9212 Ashworth Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9212 Ashworth Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 9212 Ashworth Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 9212 Ashworth Ave N offers parking.
Does 9212 Ashworth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9212 Ashworth Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9212 Ashworth Ave N have a pool?
No, 9212 Ashworth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 9212 Ashworth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 9212 Ashworth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 9212 Ashworth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9212 Ashworth Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
