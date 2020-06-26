9212 Ashworth Ave N

Amenities

2 bedrooms plus a den 1.5 bath End unit townhouse. Recent remodeled unit, newer kitchen and bathroom, newer paint and refinished hardwood floor downstairs: 600 sq ft upstairs with two spacious bedrooms with his-and-her closet, full size bathroom; another 600 sq ft downstairs with living room, fireplace, kitchen, half bath and full size laundry facilities. a den with French door which can be a den or the 3rd small bedroom. One designated parking space at rear. Close to everything: 0.2 mi less than 1 min to Licton Springs Park; 0.5 mi 2 mins to North Seattle Community College; 0.7 mi 2 mins to Oak Tree Village Shopping Center; 1.6 mi 5 mins to Greenlake; 1.6 mi 6 mins to Northgate Shopping Mall; and minute away to I-5 freeway exit. Professional landscaping pay by landlord. Flat water, sewage and garbage $150 per month. Text or send email for appointment or inquiries 415-968-9939. >12-month lease or 24-month lease > credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet but have to be non dangerous breed and less than 20 lbs > tenants to pay electricity, $150 for water, sewage and garbage (up to 3 tenants) > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment. text 415-968-9939 or send email. Please make a note of best viewing schedules.



