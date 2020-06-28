9209 Interlake Ave N #Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous home located in the desirable neighborhood of North College Park. Come see these vaulted, soaring ceilings and massive windows that draw in the sunlight even on the cloudiest of Seattle days. Enormous closets will meet all your storage needs and then some! Modern light fixtures are coupled with a cozy fireplace to provide warmth and quality aesthetic. The hard wood floors really open up the massive living room with recessed lighting and a balcony overlooks the lush neighborhood. Imagine enjoying the morning paper on your beautifully landscaped patio, surrounded by green plants! Cooking for friends and family is a breeze in the modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel oven/range, microwave, dishwasher and double door fridge. This home really takes into account the amenities that matter most to you. A breakfast bar is prefect for entertaining while preparing for guests in the kitchen. Theres an attached garage for your storage and parking needs. When youre not preparing a delicious meal at home, many up and coming restaurants are just a few blocks away on the trendy Aurora Ave. From grocery stores to local gyms, this is a great neighborhood for those who like to get out and experience the best of Seattle! Come see this home today to make it yours!



(RLNE5127472)