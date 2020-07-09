Amenities

9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A Available 07/01/20 N. Seattle / Licton Springs - N. Seattle / Licton Springs - 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, spacious, light and bright south facing townhouse. Bamboo floor and carpeting. Kitchen with ALL appliances, wood cabinets, granite counters, and eating bar. Deck off the kitchen leading to small landscaped fenced-in yard. Gas fireplace, front-load washer and dryer, alarm system, gas hot water heat. 3 spacious bedrooms, top floor rooms have vaulted ceilings. Single-car garage. 1 mile north of Greenlake, 5 minute walk to Licton Springs Park, across the street from elementary school, middle school, and playfield. Near NSCC, Oak Tree Cinemas, Fred Meyer, and Target. 15-minutes to downtown with easy access to I-5, Express Lane Entrance, and Aurora Ave. N. No Smoking / No Dogs. Cat(s) negotiable. $3,195/mo. + utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



(RLNE5802804)