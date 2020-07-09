All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A

9202 Interlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9202 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A Available 07/01/20 N. Seattle / Licton Springs - N. Seattle / Licton Springs - 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, spacious, light and bright south facing townhouse. Bamboo floor and carpeting. Kitchen with ALL appliances, wood cabinets, granite counters, and eating bar. Deck off the kitchen leading to small landscaped fenced-in yard. Gas fireplace, front-load washer and dryer, alarm system, gas hot water heat. 3 spacious bedrooms, top floor rooms have vaulted ceilings. Single-car garage. 1 mile north of Greenlake, 5 minute walk to Licton Springs Park, across the street from elementary school, middle school, and playfield. Near NSCC, Oak Tree Cinemas, Fred Meyer, and Target. 15-minutes to downtown with easy access to I-5, Express Lane Entrance, and Aurora Ave. N. No Smoking / No Dogs. Cat(s) negotiable. $3,195/mo. + utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

(RLNE5802804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A have any available units?
9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A have?
Some of 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A offers parking.
Does 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A have a pool?
No, 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9202 Interlake Ave N, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

