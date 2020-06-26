All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

919 NE 70th St Unit B

919 Northeast 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

919 Northeast 70th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Modern Updated light and Bright Townhouse Close to Greenlake! - Free standing home. Personal outside entrance or from your garage. Main floor features open floor plan with an entertainment sized living room w/ hardwood floors, designer colors, juliet balcony, and extra windows to offer natural light. Fabulous kitchen w/ slab granite counters, ss appliances, gas range, eating bar, separate eating space, and pantry. Top floor vaulted ceilings, skylight, and large master bedroom w/ walk-in closet. High-end bathroom w/ designer lights and granite counters. 2nd bedroom could be guest bed or office. Walk score of 91 and just 6 blocks from Greenlake and the new Roosevelt light rail station!

(RLNE4953707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 NE 70th St Unit B have any available units?
919 NE 70th St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 NE 70th St Unit B have?
Some of 919 NE 70th St Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 NE 70th St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
919 NE 70th St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 NE 70th St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 919 NE 70th St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 919 NE 70th St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 919 NE 70th St Unit B offers parking.
Does 919 NE 70th St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 NE 70th St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 NE 70th St Unit B have a pool?
No, 919 NE 70th St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 919 NE 70th St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 919 NE 70th St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 919 NE 70th St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 NE 70th St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
