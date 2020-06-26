919 NE 70th St Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Modern Updated light and Bright Townhouse Close to Greenlake! - Free standing home. Personal outside entrance or from your garage. Main floor features open floor plan with an entertainment sized living room w/ hardwood floors, designer colors, juliet balcony, and extra windows to offer natural light. Fabulous kitchen w/ slab granite counters, ss appliances, gas range, eating bar, separate eating space, and pantry. Top floor vaulted ceilings, skylight, and large master bedroom w/ walk-in closet. High-end bathroom w/ designer lights and granite counters. 2nd bedroom could be guest bed or office. Walk score of 91 and just 6 blocks from Greenlake and the new Roosevelt light rail station!



(RLNE4953707)