Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9165 8th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9165 8th Ave S
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9165 8th Ave S
9165 8th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
9165 8th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
South Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful 2 bdrm MIL unit - Property Id: 148833
New Construction 2 bdrm 1bath
Washer dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Hardwood floors
Quiet Neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148833p
Property Id 148833
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5103928)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9165 8th Ave S have any available units?
9165 8th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9165 8th Ave S have?
Some of 9165 8th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9165 8th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
9165 8th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9165 8th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 9165 8th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 9165 8th Ave S offer parking?
No, 9165 8th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 9165 8th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9165 8th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9165 8th Ave S have a pool?
No, 9165 8th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 9165 8th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 9165 8th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 9165 8th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9165 8th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Zig Apartments
550 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedrooms
Seattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
Queen Anne
Delridge
University District
Lower Queen Anne
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University