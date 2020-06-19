All apartments in Seattle
Location

9165 8th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful 2 bdrm MIL unit - Property Id: 148833

New Construction 2 bdrm 1bath
Washer dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Hardwood floors
Quiet Neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148833p
Property Id 148833

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5103928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9165 8th Ave S have any available units?
9165 8th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9165 8th Ave S have?
Some of 9165 8th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9165 8th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
9165 8th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9165 8th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 9165 8th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9165 8th Ave S offer parking?
No, 9165 8th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 9165 8th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9165 8th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9165 8th Ave S have a pool?
No, 9165 8th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 9165 8th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 9165 8th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 9165 8th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9165 8th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
