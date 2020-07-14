The Galleria Apartments

Amenities
If location is everything, then here at The Galleria, we truly have it all. The Galleria, centrally located in the heart of North Seattle, offers easy access to freeways, shopping, recreation, entertainment and with the upcoming Northgate Link Light Rail Station – Seattle will be at your fingertips.
In addition to our prime location, The Galleria boasts a lush courtyard featuring an expansive Pool, Fitness Center, Fire Pit, BBQ, and plenty of outdoor seating. Our pet-friendly studio, one, two, and three-bedroom Northgate apartment homes showcases Large Closets, Modern Amenities, and private patios or Balconies. Whether you’re grilling at our Outdoor BBQ, working out in the Fitness Center, or socializing with friends in the Clubhouse, there’s truly something for everyone at The Galleria.
We look forward to welcoming you home to the heart of North Seattle at The Galleria, where location, convenience, and comfort reign supreme!