The Galleria Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill media room package receiving parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bocce court cc payments community garden conference room e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community

If location is everything, then here at The Galleria, we truly have it all. The Galleria, centrally located in the heart of North Seattle, offers easy access to freeways, shopping, recreation, entertainment and with the upcoming Northgate Link Light Rail Station – Seattle will be at your fingertips.



In addition to our prime location, The Galleria boasts a lush courtyard featuring an expansive Pool, Fitness Center, Fire Pit, BBQ, and plenty of outdoor seating. Our pet-friendly studio, one, two, and three-bedroom Northgate apartment homes showcases Large Closets, Modern Amenities, and private patios or Balconies. Whether you’re grilling at our Outdoor BBQ, working out in the Fitness Center, or socializing with friends in the Clubhouse, there’s truly something for everyone at The Galleria.



We look forward to welcoming you home to the heart of North Seattle at The Galleria, where location, convenience, and comfort reign supreme!