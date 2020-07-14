All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

The Galleria Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
10500 Meridian Ave N · (206) 785-2822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A209 · Avail. now

$1,196

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit J104 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit E101 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit E302 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D305 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit G104 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit H305 · Avail. now

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Galleria Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bocce court
cc payments
community garden
conference room
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
If location is everything, then here at The Galleria, we truly have it all. The Galleria, centrally located in the heart of North Seattle, offers easy access to freeways, shopping, recreation, entertainment and with the upcoming Northgate Link Light Rail Station – Seattle will be at your fingertips.

In addition to our prime location, The Galleria boasts a lush courtyard featuring an expansive Pool, Fitness Center, Fire Pit, BBQ, and plenty of outdoor seating. Our pet-friendly studio, one, two, and three-bedroom Northgate apartment homes showcases Large Closets, Modern Amenities, and private patios or Balconies. Whether you’re grilling at our Outdoor BBQ, working out in the Fitness Center, or socializing with friends in the Clubhouse, there’s truly something for everyone at The Galleria.

We look forward to welcoming you home to the heart of North Seattle at The Galleria, where location, convenience, and comfort reign supreme!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: additional storage on patio at no charge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Galleria Apartments have any available units?
The Galleria Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,196 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does The Galleria Apartments have?
Some of The Galleria Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Galleria Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Galleria Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Galleria Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Galleria Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Galleria Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Galleria Apartments offers parking.
Does The Galleria Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Galleria Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Galleria Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Galleria Apartments has a pool.
Does The Galleria Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Galleria Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Galleria Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Galleria Apartments has units with dishwashers.
