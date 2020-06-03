All apartments in Seattle
9108 20th Ave NE

9108 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9108 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 baths house in Seattle - Property Id: 271241

5 bedrooms, 3 baths house with a huge family room and an attached two-car garage and fenced yard. Convenient location to Northgate, close to bus line to University of Washington main campus and UW Bothell.

Full appliances including washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove, and microwave oven.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271241
Property Id 271241

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 20th Ave NE have any available units?
9108 20th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9108 20th Ave NE have?
Some of 9108 20th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 20th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9108 20th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 20th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 9108 20th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9108 20th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 9108 20th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 9108 20th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9108 20th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 20th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9108 20th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9108 20th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9108 20th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 20th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 20th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

