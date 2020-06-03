9108 20th Ave NE

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 baths house in Seattle - Property Id: 271241
5 bedrooms, 3 baths house with a huge family room and an attached two-car garage and fenced yard. Convenient location to Northgate, close to bus line to University of Washington main campus and UW Bothell.
Full appliances including washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove, and microwave oven.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271241
Property Id 271241
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5745577)