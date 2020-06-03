9108 20th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 09/01/20 Spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 baths house in Seattle - Property Id: 271241



5 bedrooms, 3 baths house with a huge family room and an attached two-car garage and fenced yard. Convenient location to Northgate, close to bus line to University of Washington main campus and UW Bothell.



Full appliances including washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove, and microwave oven.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271241

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5745577)