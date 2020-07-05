All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
908 3rd Ave N
908 3rd Ave N

908 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

908 3rd Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Wonderful and very bright 2+ bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Queen Anne townhome!! Great craftmanship and upper end finishes to this property. Main level has a gourmet kitchen with granite slab countertops, all stainless steel appliances, full tile back splashes and a designer sink, powder room, living area with gas fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout this level. Upper floor has 1 + bedrooms that share a 3/4 bath, master suite is on top floor with vaulted ceilings, a private master bath with soaking tub, walk in closet and a great deck with views. Great balconies throughout unit with a courtyard as well nice for bbqing or entertaining!! All gas. One car garage. Walk blks to QA's hot spots & the theatre!

Terms: 1st, last, 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 3rd Ave N have any available units?
908 3rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 3rd Ave N have?
Some of 908 3rd Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 3rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
908 3rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 3rd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 908 3rd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 908 3rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 908 3rd Ave N offers parking.
Does 908 3rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 3rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 3rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 908 3rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 908 3rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 908 3rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 908 3rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 3rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

