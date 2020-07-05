908 3rd Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage media room

Wonderful and very bright 2+ bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Queen Anne townhome!! Great craftmanship and upper end finishes to this property. Main level has a gourmet kitchen with granite slab countertops, all stainless steel appliances, full tile back splashes and a designer sink, powder room, living area with gas fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout this level. Upper floor has 1 + bedrooms that share a 3/4 bath, master suite is on top floor with vaulted ceilings, a private master bath with soaking tub, walk in closet and a great deck with views. Great balconies throughout unit with a courtyard as well nice for bbqing or entertaining!! All gas. One car garage. Walk blks to QA's hot spots & the theatre!



Terms: 1st, last, 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management