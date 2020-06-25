All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 908 15th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
908 15th Ave E
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

908 15th Ave E

908 15th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

908 15th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life Is Good On Capital Hill - Stunning Capitol Hill Home - Gorgeous Capitol Hill home with large front porch, beautiful inlay hardwood floors, original woodwork, leaded glass, professional grade kitchen remodel featuring natural woods, limestone counters & top of the line appliances plus a large deck. 4 good sized bedrooms up (2 with classic window seats), remodeled baths and extra bonus room. Lower level has a family room, 3/4 bath, plenty of storage and a 2 car garage that features an electric car charger. The back yard is fully fenced in. Close to Volunteer park and easy transit to downtown, SLU, and 520/Eastside. An amazing home with an 89 WalkScore.

NO PRE-LEASING. All tenants must qualify. No cosigners allowed.

~Applications $55 per tenant over 18 years of age
~Tenants pay all utilities
~Tenant responsible for yard care
~Qualified Pets on case by case basis with extra pet rent
~All potential tenants must view property with Niche agent

(RLNE4897304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 15th Ave E have any available units?
908 15th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 15th Ave E have?
Some of 908 15th Ave E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 15th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
908 15th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 15th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 15th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 908 15th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 908 15th Ave E offers parking.
Does 908 15th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 15th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 15th Ave E have a pool?
No, 908 15th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 908 15th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 908 15th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 908 15th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 15th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
Belroy Apartments
703 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University