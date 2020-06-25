908 15th Ave E

Amenities

Life Is Good On Capital Hill - Stunning Capitol Hill Home - Gorgeous Capitol Hill home with large front porch, beautiful inlay hardwood floors, original woodwork, leaded glass, professional grade kitchen remodel featuring natural woods, limestone counters & top of the line appliances plus a large deck. 4 good sized bedrooms up (2 with classic window seats), remodeled baths and extra bonus room. Lower level has a family room, 3/4 bath, plenty of storage and a 2 car garage that features an electric car charger. The back yard is fully fenced in. Close to Volunteer park and easy transit to downtown, SLU, and 520/Eastside. An amazing home with an 89 WalkScore.



NO PRE-LEASING. All tenants must qualify. No cosigners allowed.



~Applications $55 per tenant over 18 years of age

~Tenants pay all utilities

~Tenant responsible for yard care

~Qualified Pets on case by case basis with extra pet rent

~All potential tenants must view property with Niche agent



