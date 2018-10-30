All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

9024 15th Ave NE

9024 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9024 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

garage
clubhouse
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Maple Leaf House -
This charming Maple Leaf home is located within easy commuting distance of downtown Seattle and I5. There are views of the Cascade Mountains from the rear of the house. Upper-level features kitchen, family room with wood-burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, bathroom and two large closets. Lower level features an entertainment room, laundry, workshop/storage, additional bedroom and extra refrigerator. There is also a single detached garage. No smoking and no pets allowed.

First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent)..

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE1844304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

