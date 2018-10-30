9024 15th Ave NE

Amenities

This charming Maple Leaf home is located within easy commuting distance of downtown Seattle and I5. There are views of the Cascade Mountains from the rear of the house. Upper-level features kitchen, family room with wood-burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, bathroom and two large closets. Lower level features an entertainment room, laundry, workshop/storage, additional bedroom and extra refrigerator. There is also a single detached garage. No smoking and no pets allowed.



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent)..



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



