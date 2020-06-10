All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8862 Midvale Avenue N

8862 Midvale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8862 Midvale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Bright spacious TOP floor corner apartment with a great layout. Nice kitchen with NEW refrigerator & NEW OVEN with a bar that is open to the living room and complete with skylight. Kitchen also includes a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space! Living room is large with lots of sunlight coming in! Large bathroom with lots of counter space and linen storage. Bedrooms come with large closets. Full size washer/dryer in unit for your convenience! Close to North Seattle College, Northgate Mall, Greenlake, and easy access to 99 and I-5! 12 month lease, NO smoking/no pets. One parking space included. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approx 850 SF - Dishwasher - NEW Oven/Range - NEW Refrigerator - Full Washer/Dryer - 1 Parking Space - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - W/S/G Included, Tenants pay electricity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8862 Midvale Avenue N have any available units?
8862 Midvale Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8862 Midvale Avenue N have?
Some of 8862 Midvale Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8862 Midvale Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
8862 Midvale Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8862 Midvale Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 8862 Midvale Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8862 Midvale Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 8862 Midvale Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 8862 Midvale Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8862 Midvale Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8862 Midvale Avenue N have a pool?
No, 8862 Midvale Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 8862 Midvale Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 8862 Midvale Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 8862 Midvale Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8862 Midvale Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
