8862 Midvale Avenue N

Bright spacious TOP floor corner apartment with a great layout. Nice kitchen with NEW refrigerator & NEW OVEN with a bar that is open to the living room and complete with skylight. Kitchen also includes a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space! Living room is large with lots of sunlight coming in! Large bathroom with lots of counter space and linen storage. Bedrooms come with large closets. Full size washer/dryer in unit for your convenience! Close to North Seattle College, Northgate Mall, Greenlake, and easy access to 99 and I-5! 12 month lease, NO smoking/no pets. One parking space included. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approx 850 SF - Dishwasher - NEW Oven/Range - NEW Refrigerator - Full Washer/Dryer - 1 Parking Space - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - W/S/G Included, Tenants pay electricity Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates Ã¢ÂÂ A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!