8854 Midvale Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Bright spacious updated TOP floor corner apartment in this one of a kind apartment building! Located close to Greenlake making this a fantastic location to be in Seattle! The unit comes with new carpet and vinyl throughout! Entryway has a good sized coat closet! Bright kitchen comes with a brand new oven, a breakfast bar, and also includes a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space! Living room is huge with great big windows! Bathroom comes with a pedestal sink and a built in cabinet for your all your storage needs! Full size washer/dryer in unit for your convenience! Close to North Seattle College, Northgate Mall, Greenlake, and easy access to 99 and I-5! 12 month lease, NO smoking/no pets. One parking space included. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approx 850 SF - Dishwasher - NEW Oven/Rang - Full Washer/Dryer - 1 Parking Space - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - W/S/G Included, Tenants pay electricity Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!