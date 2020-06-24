All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8854 Midvale Avenue N
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:03 PM

8854 Midvale Avenue N

8854 Midvale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8854 Midvale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Bright spacious updated TOP floor corner apartment in this one of a kind apartment building! Located close to Greenlake making this a fantastic location to be in Seattle! The unit comes with new carpet and vinyl throughout! Entryway has a good sized coat closet! Bright kitchen comes with a brand new oven, a breakfast bar, and also includes a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space! Living room is huge with great big windows! Bathroom comes with a pedestal sink and a built in cabinet for your all your storage needs! Full size washer/dryer in unit for your convenience! Close to North Seattle College, Northgate Mall, Greenlake, and easy access to 99 and I-5! 12 month lease, NO smoking/no pets. One parking space included. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approx 850 SF - Dishwasher - NEW Oven/Rang - Full Washer/Dryer - 1 Parking Space - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - W/S/G Included, Tenants pay electricity Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8854 Midvale Avenue N have any available units?
8854 Midvale Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8854 Midvale Avenue N have?
Some of 8854 Midvale Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8854 Midvale Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
8854 Midvale Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8854 Midvale Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 8854 Midvale Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8854 Midvale Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 8854 Midvale Avenue N offers parking.
Does 8854 Midvale Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8854 Midvale Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8854 Midvale Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 8854 Midvale Avenue N has a pool.
Does 8854 Midvale Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 8854 Midvale Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 8854 Midvale Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8854 Midvale Avenue N has units with dishwashers.

