8833 Wallingford Ave N

Amazing 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Greenlake. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, storage, washer dryer, yard, and lots of off street parking.

2 bedrooms up, 3 bedrooms on mail floor, one bedroom down. Lots of extra space in the basement for offices, media room, company, etc.



Large sunny yard. Start a garden?

No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $4,995/month rent. $4,995 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara McMahon at 425-218-0707 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.