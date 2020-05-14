All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

8833 Wallingford Ave N

8833 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8833 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Amazing 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Greenlake. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, storage, washer dryer, yard, and lots of off street parking.
2 bedrooms up, 3 bedrooms on mail floor, one bedroom down. Lots of extra space in the basement for offices, media room, company, etc.

Large sunny yard. Start a garden?
No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $4,995/month rent. $4,995 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara McMahon at 425-218-0707 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much should you be paying for rent?

