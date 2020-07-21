All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

8626 34th Avenue Southwest

8626 34th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8626 34th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charmer is just waiting to welcome you home! Awash in natural light, the bright, airy spaces wrap you in cozy comfort while large windows and double French doors bring the outdoors in. Tons of recessed lighting ensure year-round brightness, and the soft neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.

Whip up a feast in the sweet retro kitchen while friends and family gather around the cozy gas fireplace. Sunny days? Great meal-time grilling is just steps away on your choice of backyard patios. A fabulous built-in fire pit on the upper patio is the perfect spot for cool evenings, and long conversations under the stars.

As your day winds down, retreat to one of three spacious bedrooms, all with plenty of closet space and easy access to the fresh full bath.

Located on a quiet residential street close to Westwood Village shopping center for ultra-convenient shopping and amenities. Outdoor adventures await in nearby Lincoln, Fauntleroy and Westwood Parks, and the Southwest Athletic Complex is mere minutes away. Easy access to highways and freeways for trouble free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in 980 sq ft of cozy comfort.
• Large windows and French Doors for tons of natural light.
• Abundant recessed lighting for year-round brightness.
• Fresh paint in a soft, neutral color palette
• Gleaming hardwoods throughout w/vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath
• Sweet bright, retro kitchen w/ plenty of cabinets
• Ceramic tile counters and backsplash
• Color matched appliances
• Cozy gas fireplace in living area
• Separate dining area w/ gorgeous double French doors to back yard and patios
• 3 large, airy bedrooms w/ plenty of closet space
• Fresh full bath w/ modern espresso cabinets and trendy farm style sink
• Garage laundry space w/ full size washer and dryer
• Strategic use of landscaping and architectural elements ensures street front privacy
• HUGE fully fenced backyard incl. built-in firepit on upper patio
• Mature landscaping w/year-round yard maintenance included
• 1 car attached garage w/ tons of storage space
• Garage overhead loft for additional storage
• Plenty of street parking
• Close to shopping, dining, amenities and parks.

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

