8504 Nesbit Ave N

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

$500.00 Move-In Special --- Wow! Location says it all. Just a short walk to all that happens in and around Green Lake. With easy access to I-5 and downtown Seattle, you will be right at the heart of all of the action. Easy walk to PCC Community Market and RapidRide bus! This beautiful home features three levels to give you a panoramic, urban view.



Downstairs is a small third bedroom/office with 3/4 bath. The second floor is impeccably appointed with stainless appliances, granite counters, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and the list goes on. Appliances include: gas range; fridge w/ water/ice; dishwasher, and; microwave. the open floor plan brings living room, dining room, and breakfast bar together so no one is left out. A 1/2 bath on this floor is very convenient. Upstairs are two very private bedrooms sharing a full bath. The master has direct access to this bathroom.



Other amenities:

> Fenced yard

> Patio

> Fashionable down lighting

> Gas fireplace

> Hardwood floors

> Room-by-room thermostats

> On-Demand Hot Water

> End-Unit! More windows and quieter!

> Garage space perfect for compact auto!

> Much, much more.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,400 security deposit; $40/adult app feel. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Cat Ok with deposit. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 and signed holding deposit agreement reserves this beautiful home exclusively for you, and will be applied to security deposit at move in.