8504 Nesbit Ave N
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

8504 Nesbit Ave N

8504 Nesbit Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8504 Nesbit Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$500.00 Move-In Special --- Wow! Location says it all. Just a short walk to all that happens in and around Green Lake. With easy access to I-5 and downtown Seattle, you will be right at the heart of all of the action. Easy walk to PCC Community Market and RapidRide bus! This beautiful home features three levels to give you a panoramic, urban view.

Downstairs is a small third bedroom/office with 3/4 bath. The second floor is impeccably appointed with stainless appliances, granite counters, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and the list goes on. Appliances include: gas range; fridge w/ water/ice; dishwasher, and; microwave. the open floor plan brings living room, dining room, and breakfast bar together so no one is left out. A 1/2 bath on this floor is very convenient. Upstairs are two very private bedrooms sharing a full bath. The master has direct access to this bathroom.

Other amenities:
> Fenced yard
> Patio
> Fashionable down lighting
> Gas fireplace
> Hardwood floors
> Room-by-room thermostats
> On-Demand Hot Water
> End-Unit! More windows and quieter!
> Garage space perfect for compact auto!
> Much, much more.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,400 security deposit; $40/adult app feel. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Cat Ok with deposit. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 and signed holding deposit agreement reserves this beautiful home exclusively for you, and will be applied to security deposit at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8504 Nesbit Ave N have any available units?
8504 Nesbit Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8504 Nesbit Ave N have?
Some of 8504 Nesbit Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8504 Nesbit Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8504 Nesbit Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8504 Nesbit Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8504 Nesbit Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 8504 Nesbit Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 8504 Nesbit Ave N offers parking.
Does 8504 Nesbit Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8504 Nesbit Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8504 Nesbit Ave N have a pool?
No, 8504 Nesbit Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8504 Nesbit Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8504 Nesbit Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8504 Nesbit Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8504 Nesbit Ave N has units with dishwashers.
