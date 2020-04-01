8449 20th Ave Sw

Amenities
Beautiful West Seattle home!, in one of the hottest neighborhoods of West Seattle!
Enjoy this recently remodeled 5 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house perfect for any family. Available
Large spacious open living room.
Three large bedrooms with spacious closets.
The home is on a quiet street with fenced-yard.
The lovely open kitchen with an island bar is complete with black granite counter tops, modern white cabinets and drawers, offer ample storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include brand new washer / dryer located in a spacious laundry room on site/ on building sharing with lower level tenant .
The exterior features a deck / porch for outdoor living/ dining.
All of these conveniences are paired with an excellent location.
Walk to Westwood Village to find QFC, Target, Starbucks and more. Easy commute to Downtown, short access to Sea-Tac airport and walking distance to bus stops.
Property amenities :
Hardwood floors
Fireplace
White cabinets
Black granite counter tops
refrigerator
oven/range
dishwasher
garbage disposal
washer and dryer
Deck/porch
Fenced yard and off-street parking.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS INCLUDED IN RENT:
No smoking on the premises.
Refundable Security Deposit: $2490.00 Non-refundable Application Fee: $
Excellent credit
Tenant's responsible for electricity internet, and cable.
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing.