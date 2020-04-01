8449 20th Ave Sw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautiful West Seattle home!, in one of the hottest neighborhoods of West Seattle!

Enjoy this recently remodeled 5 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house perfect for any family. Available



Large spacious open living room.

Three large bedrooms with spacious closets.

The home is on a quiet street with fenced-yard.



The lovely open kitchen with an island bar is complete with black granite counter tops, modern white cabinets and drawers, offer ample storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include brand new washer / dryer located in a spacious laundry room on site/ on building sharing with lower level tenant .



The exterior features a deck / porch for outdoor living/ dining.

All of these conveniences are paired with an excellent location.

Walk to Westwood Village to find QFC, Target, Starbucks and more. Easy commute to Downtown, short access to Sea-Tac airport and walking distance to bus stops.



Property amenities :



Hardwood floors

Fireplace

White cabinets

Black granite counter tops

refrigerator

oven/range

dishwasher

garbage disposal

washer and dryer

Deck/porch

Fenced yard and off-street parking.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS INCLUDED IN RENT:

No smoking on the premises.

Refundable Security Deposit: $2490.00 Non-refundable Application Fee: $

Excellent credit



Tenant's responsible for electricity internet, and cable.



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing.