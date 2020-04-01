All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

8449 20th Ave Sw

8449 20th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8449 20th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful West Seattle home!, in one of the hottest neighborhoods of West Seattle!
Enjoy this recently remodeled 5 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house perfect for any family. Available

Large spacious open living room.
Three large bedrooms with spacious closets.
The home is on a quiet street with fenced-yard.

The lovely open kitchen with an island bar is complete with black granite counter tops, modern white cabinets and drawers, offer ample storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include brand new washer / dryer located in a spacious laundry room on site/ on building sharing with lower level tenant .

The exterior features a deck / porch for outdoor living/ dining.
All of these conveniences are paired with an excellent location.
Walk to Westwood Village to find QFC, Target, Starbucks and more. Easy commute to Downtown, short access to Sea-Tac airport and walking distance to bus stops.

Property amenities :

Hardwood floors
Fireplace
White cabinets
Black granite counter tops
refrigerator
oven/range
dishwasher
garbage disposal
washer and dryer
Deck/porch
Fenced yard and off-street parking.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS INCLUDED IN RENT:
No smoking on the premises.
Refundable Security Deposit: $2490.00 Non-refundable Application Fee: $
Excellent credit

Tenant's responsible for electricity internet, and cable.

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8449 20th Ave Sw have any available units?
8449 20th Ave Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8449 20th Ave Sw have?
Some of 8449 20th Ave Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8449 20th Ave Sw currently offering any rent specials?
8449 20th Ave Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8449 20th Ave Sw pet-friendly?
No, 8449 20th Ave Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8449 20th Ave Sw offer parking?
Yes, 8449 20th Ave Sw offers parking.
Does 8449 20th Ave Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8449 20th Ave Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8449 20th Ave Sw have a pool?
No, 8449 20th Ave Sw does not have a pool.
Does 8449 20th Ave Sw have accessible units?
No, 8449 20th Ave Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 8449 20th Ave Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8449 20th Ave Sw has units with dishwashers.

