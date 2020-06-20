8443 Delridge Way SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Application Pending!!!! Available Now!!!!! Classic West Seattle Townhome! - This Classic West Seattle townhome has many modern touches. Ground level features vinyl plank flooring, two spacious bedrooms, laundry and full bath. Second level has large open living area with vinyl plank floors, cozy gas fireplace, deck off living room, beautiful open and bright kitchen with stainless appliances. Large master and second full bath. Plenty of parking, alley access to garage. Two off street spots. Fully fenced yard & dog run. Small pets welcome. Westwood Village & Lincoln Park nearby. Easy access to West Seattle Junction & Downtown.



SQFT: 1660



YEAR BUILT: 1997



COUNTY: King County



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: West Seattle



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Roxhill

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Denny

HIGH SCHOOL: Chief Sealth



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Cats & dogs under 20 lbs. Refundable Deposit of $250.00 per pet.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS:

No smoking on the premises.



Refundable Security Deposit: $2450.00



Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00



