All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8443 Delridge Way SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8443 Delridge Way SW
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

8443 Delridge Way SW

8443 Delridge Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8443 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!!!! Available Now!!!!! Classic West Seattle Townhome! - This Classic West Seattle townhome has many modern touches. Ground level features vinyl plank flooring, two spacious bedrooms, laundry and full bath. Second level has large open living area with vinyl plank floors, cozy gas fireplace, deck off living room, beautiful open and bright kitchen with stainless appliances. Large master and second full bath. Plenty of parking, alley access to garage. Two off street spots. Fully fenced yard & dog run. Small pets welcome. Westwood Village & Lincoln Park nearby. Easy access to West Seattle Junction & Downtown.

SQFT: 1660

YEAR BUILT: 1997

COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: West Seattle

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Roxhill
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Denny
HIGH SCHOOL: Chief Sealth

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Cats & dogs under 20 lbs. Refundable Deposit of $250.00 per pet.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.

Refundable Security Deposit: $2450.00

Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4126669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8443 Delridge Way SW have any available units?
8443 Delridge Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8443 Delridge Way SW have?
Some of 8443 Delridge Way SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8443 Delridge Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
8443 Delridge Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8443 Delridge Way SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8443 Delridge Way SW is pet friendly.
Does 8443 Delridge Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 8443 Delridge Way SW offers parking.
Does 8443 Delridge Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8443 Delridge Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8443 Delridge Way SW have a pool?
No, 8443 Delridge Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 8443 Delridge Way SW have accessible units?
No, 8443 Delridge Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8443 Delridge Way SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8443 Delridge Way SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University