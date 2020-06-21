Amenities

8414 55th Avenue South Available 06/26/20 Pritchard Beach House - Available 7/1 - Gorgeous Mid Century gem for lease on large lot! Beautifully renovated, you'll find classic features such as a sunken living room with exposed beams, handsome fireplace and warm hardwood floors. Large deck off of living room overlooks tranquil nature preserve, a perfect spot for sipping your morning coffee or entertaining friends on a warm summer evening. Kitchen boasts quartz counters, stainless appliances and cool tiled backsplash. Three bedrooms on this level plus a full bath. Downstairs you'll find a large rec room with it's own fireplace and kitchenette. Two additional bedrooms on this level as well as an additional 3/4 bath. Ample storage throughout. Large yard is adjacent to a greenbelt with trails and nearby Pritchard Wetland.

Carport and driveway parking. Plenty of room for gear storage. One dog or cat welcome with $500 deposit. No smokers please.



Great location next to Pritchard Beach Park and Bathhouse, Pritchard Wetland and Preserve, Seattle Tilth's Rainier Beach Learning Garden and Urban Farm, Beer Sheva Park, bus lines.



For more information or a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA - netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-465-7594.



