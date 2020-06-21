All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8414 55th Avenue South

8414 55th Avenue South · (206) 465-7594
Location

8414 55th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Dunlap

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8414 55th Avenue South · Avail. Jun 26

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
8414 55th Avenue South Available 06/26/20 Pritchard Beach House - Available 7/1 - Gorgeous Mid Century gem for lease on large lot! Beautifully renovated, you'll find classic features such as a sunken living room with exposed beams, handsome fireplace and warm hardwood floors. Large deck off of living room overlooks tranquil nature preserve, a perfect spot for sipping your morning coffee or entertaining friends on a warm summer evening. Kitchen boasts quartz counters, stainless appliances and cool tiled backsplash. Three bedrooms on this level plus a full bath. Downstairs you'll find a large rec room with it's own fireplace and kitchenette. Two additional bedrooms on this level as well as an additional 3/4 bath. Ample storage throughout. Large yard is adjacent to a greenbelt with trails and nearby Pritchard Wetland.
Carport and driveway parking. Plenty of room for gear storage. One dog or cat welcome with $500 deposit. No smokers please.

Great location next to Pritchard Beach Park and Bathhouse, Pritchard Wetland and Preserve, Seattle Tilth's Rainier Beach Learning Garden and Urban Farm, Beer Sheva Park, bus lines.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA - netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-465-7594.

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #southendrentals

(RLNE4992785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 55th Avenue South have any available units?
8414 55th Avenue South has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8414 55th Avenue South have?
Some of 8414 55th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 55th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
8414 55th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 55th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8414 55th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 8414 55th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 8414 55th Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 8414 55th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 55th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 55th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 8414 55th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 8414 55th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 8414 55th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 55th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8414 55th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
