840 Northwest 53rd Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:40 AM

840 Northwest 53rd Street

840 Northwest 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

840 Northwest 53rd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nestled on a quiet residential street, this immaculate townhome could be your new nest! With its abundance of large windows, plenty of recessed lighting and vaulted ceilings, this beautiful gem is fresh, bright, and airy.

Soft neutral color palettes provide the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things, and the OPEN CONCEPT floor plan makes it perfect for entertaining! The GORGEOUS GOURMET KITCHEN provides a stylish, well-appointed space to indulge your inner chef. Grilling on the menu? Step out to the convenient kitchen balcony – a great spot for the BBQ. Or just sit around a fire and share stories in your cozy private immaculately landscaped garden! On rainy nights just gather them around the tile-wrapped gas fireplace, or curl up with a good book and your favorite beverage in quieter moments.

When your day is done, retreat to your own private sanctuary: a spacious upper level master suite with large closets, and a bright, fresh master ensuite full bath. Vaulted ceilings and large windows make this space light and airy!

A second bedroom with vaulted ceilings and full ensuite bath, and a separate utility/laundry area complete the top floor. Tucked away on the entry level, another bedroom and bright, spacious full bath create a private space for friends or family, or a quiet office for a fabulous work-at-home space!

Located between Old Ballard and Phinney Ridge, this coveted neighborhood offers a host of dining and entertainment options within walking distance. Steps to Gilman Playground, and just minutes from Woodland Park/Zoo, Green Lake, Salmon Bay, Ballard Locks, Shilshole Bay Beach, and Downtown Ballard with its endless options for shopping, dining, cafes, nightlife, fitness amenities, museums, and more!

FEATURES:
• 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in 1,834 sq ft of comfortable living
• RARE 2 En-Suite Baths and 2 Full Baths
• Open concept floor plan – perfect for entertaining!
• Vaulted ceilings
• Plenty of large windows flood living spaces with bright, natural light
• Generous recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Gleaming hardwoods, tile and plush NEW carpets throughout!
• Gorgeous Chef’s Kitchen w/ plenty of rich, warm cabinets for great storage
• Slab granite counters and full-height white subway tile backsplash
• Stainless steel appliances including high-end commercial grade Thor gas range
• Convenient center island w/ slab granite breakfast bar
• Large walk-in pantry
• Guest powder room conveniently located on main floor
• Cozy modern gas fireplace
• Airy Master Suite w/ plenty of closet space and high vaulted ceilings
• Bright, Spacious Full Master ensuite bath
• 2nd large bedroom on upper level w/ vaulted ceilings and full ensuite bath
• Additional bedroom and full bath on entry level - a great space for an office!
• Private, fully fenced yard w/tiled patio and cozy garden
• Efficient gas-fired radiant heat for year-round comfort
• Efficient, on-demand gas water heater
• Front-loading washer and dryer
• 1-car attached garage
• Bike Score = 88: Convenient to use a bike for most trips
• Walk Score = 86: Very walkable; most errands accomplished on foot

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,370, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

