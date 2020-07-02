All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C

8342 Mary Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8342 Mary Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Be the first to live in this spacious new 3-bedroom, 2-bath townhouse in the highly livable Ballard / Crown Hill neighborhood. The top-floor master suite features a large walk-in closet and bathroom complete with his and hers sinks.

This modern home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry and stellar views of the Olympics from a huge rooftop deck. Amenities include hardwood floors, a gourmet gallery kitchen with high-end appliances, and central A/C. The large living areas and deck are perfect for entertaining guests!

This perfectly placed townhome provides easy access to Ballard's vibrant neighborhood and express bus service to downtown Seattle, Greenwood, Fremont, and Wallingford.

Highlights:
- 1,519 square feet3 bedrooms2 bathrooms
- 1 parking spot and plenty of free street parking
- Large rooftop deck
- Cable ready
- Central A/C
- Stainless steel dishwasher, Stainless steel refrigerator, Stainless steel oven, Stainless steel microwave, Garbage disposal, New washer and dryerWalk-in closet
- Tankless water heater

(RLNE5395532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C have any available units?
8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C have?
Some of 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C offers parking.
Does 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C have a pool?
No, 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C have accessible units?
No, 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C has units with dishwashers.

