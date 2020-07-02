8342 Mary Ave Nw Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Be the first to live in this spacious new 3-bedroom, 2-bath townhouse in the highly livable Ballard / Crown Hill neighborhood. The top-floor master suite features a large walk-in closet and bathroom complete with his and hers sinks.



This modern home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry and stellar views of the Olympics from a huge rooftop deck. Amenities include hardwood floors, a gourmet gallery kitchen with high-end appliances, and central A/C. The large living areas and deck are perfect for entertaining guests!



This perfectly placed townhome provides easy access to Ballard's vibrant neighborhood and express bus service to downtown Seattle, Greenwood, Fremont, and Wallingford.



Highlights:

- 1,519 square feet3 bedrooms2 bathrooms

- 1 parking spot and plenty of free street parking

- Large rooftop deck

- Cable ready

- Central A/C

- Stainless steel dishwasher, Stainless steel refrigerator, Stainless steel oven, Stainless steel microwave, Garbage disposal, New washer and dryerWalk-in closet

- Tankless water heater



(RLNE5395532)