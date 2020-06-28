8323 43rd Ave S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You Are Going To Love Living Here!! Available Oct 1st - www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals



Welcome home, you are going to enjoy living in this gem!



Enjoy a cheerful interior with pops of color. Featuring a wood-burning fireplace to keep you warm and cozy on a rainy day. Covered parking, storage shed and fenced yard complete this sweet package. Apple, Asian Pear, and Plum trees will keep you in fresh fruit all summer long. Think homemade Apple Pie. This home offers a full-size W/D, Fridge, glass top stove/oven, and dishwasher and modern updated bathroom.



This home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Immerse yourself in eclectic Rainier Valley offering some of the best and most culturally diverse food in Seattle, including Rainier BBQ, featured on Anthony Bourdains show The Layover. You are blocks away from light rail for an easy commute around Seattle.



Make your viewing appointment today. This home will not stay on the market long!



We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com



* $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

* No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

* 19-month lease preferred with $50.00 rent increase for the second year with the option to lease extend.

* Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.

* The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)

* Tenants are responsible for all utilities

* One pet (under 25 lbs) may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com



** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

* View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

* All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



