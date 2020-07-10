All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 824 S Orcas St #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
824 S Orcas St #C
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:20 AM

824 S Orcas St #C

824 S Orcas St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

824 S Orcas St, Seattle, WA 98108
Georgetown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Amidst the sprawling warehouses, an updated oasis of humanity - Around the area of Airport Way and Corson Avenue (one of the best restaurants in the city at Corson Building) begins a strip of businesses that are as funky as they are hidden gems! Some incredible Breweries and Taverns in Georgetown; 9 Lb. Hammer, Jules Maes Saloon, and the Marco Polo Bar and Grill to name a few. And even though the Rainier brewery is no longer in operation, several new ones have cropped up, like Georgetown Brewery with their ever-popular Manny’s, and Emerald City Beer, who specializes in a lager called Dottie. For food, try Two Tartes bakery for a sandwich and giant cookie (get the Georgetown Mojoâ€"chocolate chip, coconut, and oatmeal), or Stellar Pizza for delicious pies made from local ingredients. If you’re not hungry or thirsty, hit up Mix lounge for live music, Georgetown Records for tunes that can go home with you, or hit up one of the many antique stores or art galleries for some eye candy. Check out Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, a lot full of vintage trailers selling goods ranging from eccentric to nostalgic â€" open every Friday-Sunday. The most daring can go to School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts (SANCA) to learn the art of the flying trapeze or tumbling. Loaded with style, design, & abundant natural light this 1600 sqft 3 full bedroom 2 bath with gorgeous Roof Terrace features, Bertazonni kitchen appliances, Quartz counters, Belmont Cabinets guaranteed for life, HW floors, glass walls, beautiful trim fixtures, upgraded window package, HRV system, Mini split ductless system for heating or cooling. Georgetown is an incredible neighborhood to live and play, super close to the city! Call text or email Ryan 206-261-1206 or ryan@seattlerentalgroup.com Comes with one parking space off street and assigned.

Terms: 12 month minimum, one parking included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 S Orcas St #C have any available units?
824 S Orcas St #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 S Orcas St #C have?
Some of 824 S Orcas St #C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 S Orcas St #C currently offering any rent specials?
824 S Orcas St #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 S Orcas St #C pet-friendly?
No, 824 S Orcas St #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 824 S Orcas St #C offer parking?
Yes, 824 S Orcas St #C offers parking.
Does 824 S Orcas St #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 S Orcas St #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 S Orcas St #C have a pool?
No, 824 S Orcas St #C does not have a pool.
Does 824 S Orcas St #C have accessible units?
No, 824 S Orcas St #C does not have accessible units.
Does 824 S Orcas St #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 S Orcas St #C has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Shea
1830 East Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University