824 S Orcas St #C

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna

Amidst the sprawling warehouses, an updated oasis of humanity - Around the area of Airport Way and Corson Avenue (one of the best restaurants in the city at Corson Building) begins a strip of businesses that are as funky as they are hidden gems! Some incredible Breweries and Taverns in Georgetown; 9 Lb. Hammer, Jules Maes Saloon, and the Marco Polo Bar and Grill to name a few. And even though the Rainier brewery is no longer in operation, several new ones have cropped up, like Georgetown Brewery with their ever-popular Manny’s, and Emerald City Beer, who specializes in a lager called Dottie. For food, try Two Tartes bakery for a sandwich and giant cookie (get the Georgetown Mojoâ€"chocolate chip, coconut, and oatmeal), or Stellar Pizza for delicious pies made from local ingredients. If you’re not hungry or thirsty, hit up Mix lounge for live music, Georgetown Records for tunes that can go home with you, or hit up one of the many antique stores or art galleries for some eye candy. Check out Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, a lot full of vintage trailers selling goods ranging from eccentric to nostalgic â€" open every Friday-Sunday. The most daring can go to School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts (SANCA) to learn the art of the flying trapeze or tumbling. Loaded with style, design, & abundant natural light this 1600 sqft 3 full bedroom 2 bath with gorgeous Roof Terrace features, Bertazonni kitchen appliances, Quartz counters, Belmont Cabinets guaranteed for life, HW floors, glass walls, beautiful trim fixtures, upgraded window package, HRV system, Mini split ductless system for heating or cooling. Georgetown is an incredible neighborhood to live and play, super close to the city! Call text or email Ryan 206-261-1206 or ryan@seattlerentalgroup.com Comes with one parking space off street and assigned.



Terms: 12 month minimum, one parking included