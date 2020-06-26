8218 Bagley Ave N

Amenities

Home Sweet Home in sought out Green Lake neighborhood!



Awesome 3 + bedroom house w/ 1 full bathroom up, and .75 bathroom down, plus den/office and separate rec. room. Classic mid-century style home that has many updates. Interior features include, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathrooms, floating walk in shower, subway tile shower, pedestal sink, barn door, wet bar, keg refrigerator, newer washer and dryer and electric heat pump and air conditioning. Low maintenance and private fenced yard, with patio area, raised garden beds and storage shed.

You will find the Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, full bathroom, and two bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs you will find 1 bedroom, 1 office/den that can be used as a bedroom, laundry area, bathroom and rec room.

Close to area schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and freeway access.



$45 application fee per adult

Deposit: $3295

Pet Deposit: $300 per animal

Term: 12 months

Utilities: W/S/G & electricity paid by tenants.)

Required: 1st, last, plus deposit (Will consider waiving last months prepaid rent with strong qualifications)

Qualifications: Excellent Credit 700+, 2 years rental history, review of background, income of 2.5 the monthly rent.



