8218 Bagley Ave N
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

8218 Bagley Ave N

8218 Bagley Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8218 Bagley Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home Sweet Home in sought out Green Lake neighborhood! - AVAILABLE 9/20/19 -
- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/f2641420d8
- For questions please call or text:206-577-0591
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

Home Sweet Home in sought out Green Lake neighborhood!

Awesome 3 + bedroom house w/ 1 full bathroom up, and .75 bathroom down, plus den/office and separate rec. room. Classic mid-century style home that has many updates. Interior features include, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathrooms, floating walk in shower, subway tile shower, pedestal sink, barn door, wet bar, keg refrigerator, newer washer and dryer and electric heat pump and air conditioning. Low maintenance and private fenced yard, with patio area, raised garden beds and storage shed.
You will find the Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, full bathroom, and two bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs you will find 1 bedroom, 1 office/den that can be used as a bedroom, laundry area, bathroom and rec room.
Close to area schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and freeway access.

$45 application fee per adult
Deposit: $3295
Pet Deposit: $300 per animal
Term: 12 months
Utilities: W/S/G & electricity paid by tenants.)
See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

Required: 1st, last, plus deposit (Will consider waiving last months prepaid rent with strong qualifications)
Qualifications: Excellent Credit 700+, 2 years rental history, review of background, income of 2.5 the monthly rent.

Key words: North Seattle, Blanchet High School, Maple Leaf University District, Ravenna, Roosevelt

(RLNE5121752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 Bagley Ave N have any available units?
8218 Bagley Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8218 Bagley Ave N have?
Some of 8218 Bagley Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8218 Bagley Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8218 Bagley Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 Bagley Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8218 Bagley Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 8218 Bagley Ave N offer parking?
No, 8218 Bagley Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 8218 Bagley Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8218 Bagley Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 Bagley Ave N have a pool?
No, 8218 Bagley Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8218 Bagley Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8218 Bagley Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 Bagley Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8218 Bagley Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
