Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f198361070 ---- Good clean quiet living in Maple Leaf. Close to UW and quick to get downtown. $100 per person per month utility charge. Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/f198361070 Close To Shops N Parks Easy Access To I 5 Includes One Off Street Parking Space Lower Level No Pets & No Smoking Quiet Tri Plex Building Residential Neighborhood Washer & Dryer Inside Unit