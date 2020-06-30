820 North 60th South

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish @ Renters Warehouse for details, 253.201.1554. Classic Craftsman 3 bed 3 bath w/den and wine cellar in basement. Main floor vintage finishes remain: Archways, hardwoods, built-ins and, chef's island kitchen, formal living areas, two bdrms, one bath. Separate lower level features living room and 2 gas fireplaces. Private fenced back yard. Rent: $3,395.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent. Pets accepted with deposit. Bills in collections , excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Photo ID &amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.