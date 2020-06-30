All apartments in Seattle
820 North 60th South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

820 North 60th South

820 North 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

820 North 60th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish @ Renters Warehouse for details, 253.201.1554. Classic Craftsman 3 bed 3 bath w/den and wine cellar in basement. Main floor vintage finishes remain: Archways, hardwoods, built-ins and, chef's island kitchen, formal living areas, two bdrms, one bath. Separate lower level features living room and 2 gas fireplaces. Private fenced back yard. Rent: $3,395.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent. Pets accepted with deposit. Bills in collections , excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Photo ID &amp;amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 North 60th South have any available units?
820 North 60th South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 820 North 60th South currently offering any rent specials?
820 North 60th South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 North 60th South pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 North 60th South is pet friendly.
Does 820 North 60th South offer parking?
No, 820 North 60th South does not offer parking.
Does 820 North 60th South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 North 60th South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 North 60th South have a pool?
No, 820 North 60th South does not have a pool.
Does 820 North 60th South have accessible units?
No, 820 North 60th South does not have accessible units.
Does 820 North 60th South have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 North 60th South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 North 60th South have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 North 60th South does not have units with air conditioning.

