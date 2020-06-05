816 NW 60th St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11f210004a ---- Tucked back off the street you can find this gem in the city. Ample parking with your own garage and a spot in front of your garage. Private laundry.$45 w/s/g fee per person. Tenant pays electricity. Spacious rooms, fireplace in living rooms. It is being painted right now and new appliances are being installed. We require 1st month\'s rent, deposit and last month\'s rent due upon lease signing. $300 of the security deposit is non refundable blind/carpet/processing fee. Pets are accepted with $300 per pet deposit (50% refundable) Schedule a visit here: www.rentseattle.com One Car Garage Upgraded Appliances In Kitchen Washer/Dryer In Unit