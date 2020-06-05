All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
816 NW 60th St
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

816 NW 60th St

816 Northwest 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 Northwest 60th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11f210004a ---- Tucked back off the street you can find this gem in the city. Ample parking with your own garage and a spot in front of your garage. Private laundry.$45 w/s/g fee per person. Tenant pays electricity. Spacious rooms, fireplace in living rooms. It is being painted right now and new appliances are being installed. We require 1st month\'s rent, deposit and last month\'s rent due upon lease signing. $300 of the security deposit is non refundable blind/carpet/processing fee. Pets are accepted with $300 per pet deposit (50% refundable) Schedule a visit here: www.rentseattle.com One Car Garage Upgraded Appliances In Kitchen Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 NW 60th St have any available units?
816 NW 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 NW 60th St have?
Some of 816 NW 60th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 NW 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
816 NW 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 NW 60th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 NW 60th St is pet friendly.
Does 816 NW 60th St offer parking?
Yes, 816 NW 60th St offers parking.
Does 816 NW 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 NW 60th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 NW 60th St have a pool?
No, 816 NW 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 816 NW 60th St have accessible units?
No, 816 NW 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 816 NW 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 NW 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.

