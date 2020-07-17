Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

814 S Cloverdale St Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Contemporary 2 Br +loft/1.5 Ba Townhome with Private Backyard Patio - This modern & stylish 1,280 square foot townhouse was designed by Pb Elemental and features energy efficient heated concrete floors, 12 foot ceilings, suspended steel/wood staircase, floor to ceiling windows, lots of natural light, and high-end finishes. Spacious main floor boasts brand new kitchen with dark stained cabinets & stainless appliances, large living and dining areas. Sliding glass doors leading to very private back yard patio perfect for entertaining, BBQ, and relaxing. A half bath is also located on the main level. Second level features open concept loft great for studio, media room or office overlooking main level. Top floor features two large size bedrooms with wood flooring and full bath with beautiful tile work. Lots of closet space throughout. One assigned parking space off back alley included in rent. Easy access to I-5 & 99, metro bus line, and only minutes from Boeing. Energy efficient front-loading washer/dryer.

Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit. 2-year-lease preferred.

Available September 1.

NO SMOKING PLEASE.

PETS: SMALL DOG (UNDER 30 POUNDS) CASE BY CASE. NO CATS PLEASE.

Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.

Link to our on-line qualification information:

https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf

Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC



(RLNE2065081)