814 S Cloverdale St
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

814 S Cloverdale St

814 South Cloverdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 South Cloverdale Street, Seattle, WA 98108
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
814 S Cloverdale St Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Contemporary 2 Br +loft/1.5 Ba Townhome with Private Backyard Patio - This modern & stylish 1,280 square foot townhouse was designed by Pb Elemental and features energy efficient heated concrete floors, 12 foot ceilings, suspended steel/wood staircase, floor to ceiling windows, lots of natural light, and high-end finishes. Spacious main floor boasts brand new kitchen with dark stained cabinets & stainless appliances, large living and dining areas. Sliding glass doors leading to very private back yard patio perfect for entertaining, BBQ, and relaxing. A half bath is also located on the main level. Second level features open concept loft great for studio, media room or office overlooking main level. Top floor features two large size bedrooms with wood flooring and full bath with beautiful tile work. Lots of closet space throughout. One assigned parking space off back alley included in rent. Easy access to I-5 & 99, metro bus line, and only minutes from Boeing. Energy efficient front-loading washer/dryer.
Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit. 2-year-lease preferred.
Available September 1.
NO SMOKING PLEASE.
PETS: SMALL DOG (UNDER 30 POUNDS) CASE BY CASE. NO CATS PLEASE.
Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.
Link to our on-line qualification information:
https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC

(RLNE2065081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 S Cloverdale St have any available units?
814 S Cloverdale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 S Cloverdale St have?
Some of 814 S Cloverdale St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 S Cloverdale St currently offering any rent specials?
814 S Cloverdale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 S Cloverdale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 S Cloverdale St is pet friendly.
Does 814 S Cloverdale St offer parking?
Yes, 814 S Cloverdale St offers parking.
Does 814 S Cloverdale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 S Cloverdale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 S Cloverdale St have a pool?
No, 814 S Cloverdale St does not have a pool.
Does 814 S Cloverdale St have accessible units?
No, 814 S Cloverdale St does not have accessible units.
Does 814 S Cloverdale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 S Cloverdale St does not have units with dishwashers.
