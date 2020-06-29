813 2nd Ave N Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Queen Anne Townhouse! - Available July 5th! This stunning three-level townhouse offers over 2000 square feet of spacious living.



First floor includes bedroom with closet space, perfect for guests or a home office. Second floor features open living area lined with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen is complete with high end stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space.



Remaining two bedrooms sit on the top floor. Master suite has walk-in closet, private balcony with sweeping Downtown views, and soaking tub with stand alone shower. Covered 2 car parking garage!



Perfect location! Townhouse is located steps away from major bus lines that will take you to Downtown, South Lake Union, Ballard, and other neighboring communities. Local restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques all within walking distance.



Sorry, no pets are allowed.



12-month lease is preferred. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Move-in fees:

First month: $3795

Security Deposit: $3795 (less application fees)



To schedule a showing please text/call Jenna at 949.292.3858.



Showings are by appointment only, limited to no more than three people in the house at one time, including broker. Please follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) by keeping a 6 foot distance at all times and wear a face covering.



Please review our rental criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



(RLNE5895312)