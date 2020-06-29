All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

813 2nd Ave N Unit A

813 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

813 2nd Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Queen Anne Townhouse! - Available July 5th! This stunning three-level townhouse offers over 2000 square feet of spacious living.

First floor includes bedroom with closet space, perfect for guests or a home office. Second floor features open living area lined with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen is complete with high end stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space.

Remaining two bedrooms sit on the top floor. Master suite has walk-in closet, private balcony with sweeping Downtown views, and soaking tub with stand alone shower. Covered 2 car parking garage!

Perfect location! Townhouse is located steps away from major bus lines that will take you to Downtown, South Lake Union, Ballard, and other neighboring communities. Local restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques all within walking distance.

Sorry, no pets are allowed.

12-month lease is preferred. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Move-in fees:
First month: $3795
Security Deposit: $3795 (less application fees)

To schedule a showing please text/call Jenna at 949.292.3858.

Showings are by appointment only, limited to no more than three people in the house at one time, including broker. Please follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) by keeping a 6 foot distance at all times and wear a face covering.

Please review our rental criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

(RLNE5895312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 2nd Ave N Unit A have any available units?
813 2nd Ave N Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 2nd Ave N Unit A have?
Some of 813 2nd Ave N Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 2nd Ave N Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
813 2nd Ave N Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 2nd Ave N Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 813 2nd Ave N Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 813 2nd Ave N Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 813 2nd Ave N Unit A offers parking.
Does 813 2nd Ave N Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 2nd Ave N Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 2nd Ave N Unit A have a pool?
No, 813 2nd Ave N Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 813 2nd Ave N Unit A have accessible units?
No, 813 2nd Ave N Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 813 2nd Ave N Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 2nd Ave N Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
