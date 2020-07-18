All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
812 3rd Ave N - A3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
812 3rd Ave N - A3
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:01 AM

812 3rd Ave N - A3

812 3rd Avenue North · (206) 403-1467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Lower Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

812 3rd Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 4

$1,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
bike storage
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
VISTANA
812 3rd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

VISTANA is a studio apartment building in lower Queen Anne!

Unit sizes range from approximately 160 SF to 290 SF with full 3-piece bathroom; some with lofts, private decks and amazing views of the Space Needle! We are conveniently located with easy access to SR-520, I-5 and I-90. Limitless options of extraordinary places to eat, shop and play surrounds you here at VISTANA!

Utilities are a flat $55 a month, $85 for double occupancy, and Wi-Fi is free!

Amenities include:
- Bike Storage
- Rooftop Deck
- Onsite Laundry
- Shared Kitchens

Quick access to Downtown, South Lake Union, Seattle Pacific University, Microsoft, Amazon, Seattle Center and much more! Metro routes 3 & 4 two blocks away with service to and from downtown every fifteen minutes.

Make VISTANA your new home today! Please contact us at 206.403.1467 or info@keystonepropertiesnw.com for more information!

Deposits/Fees
First Month's Rent
Last Month's Rent
$500 Refundable Security Deposit

Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 812 3rd Ave N - A3 have any available units?
812 3rd Ave N - A3 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 3rd Ave N - A3 have?
Some of 812 3rd Ave N - A3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 3rd Ave N - A3 currently offering any rent specials?
812 3rd Ave N - A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 3rd Ave N - A3 pet-friendly?
No, 812 3rd Ave N - A3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 812 3rd Ave N - A3 offer parking?
No, 812 3rd Ave N - A3 does not offer parking.
Does 812 3rd Ave N - A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 3rd Ave N - A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 3rd Ave N - A3 have a pool?
No, 812 3rd Ave N - A3 does not have a pool.
Does 812 3rd Ave N - A3 have accessible units?
No, 812 3rd Ave N - A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 812 3rd Ave N - A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 3rd Ave N - A3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity DistrictQueen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridgeSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University