8017 45TH AVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This two-bedroom home is located in the Wedgewood neighborhood in Seattle. It is a twenty-minute drive to and from downtown Seattle, and a mere five-minute drive to an array of shops and restaurants along 35th avenue. The lot boasts spacious front and back yards, perfect for outdoor recreational activities with the family. Inside, the interior features a well-thought-of floor plan, rich hardwood flooring, and neutral walls. Thanks to carefully-placed overhead lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and surprisingly well-lit at night. You will definitely enjoy cooking in this beautiful gourmet kitchen cladded with stylish white cupboards and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. For vehicles, a detached garage and driveway parking are both available.



DESIRED LEASE RANGE: OPEN FOR 3 MONTHS LEASE



Nearby parks:

Inverness Ravine, View Ridge Park and Matthews Beach Park.



Nearby Schools:

Roosevelt High School - 1.66 miles, 10/10

View Ridge Elementary School - 0.5 miles, 9/10

Eckstein Middle School - 0.76 miles, 8/10

Wedgwood Elementary School - 0.82 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

76 - 0.3 miles

71 - 0.3 miles

995 - 0.3 miles



