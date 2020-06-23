All apartments in Seattle
8017 45TH AVE NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8017 45TH AVE NE

8017 45th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8017 45th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This two-bedroom home is located in the Wedgewood neighborhood in Seattle. It is a twenty-minute drive to and from downtown Seattle, and a mere five-minute drive to an array of shops and restaurants along 35th avenue. The lot boasts spacious front and back yards, perfect for outdoor recreational activities with the family. Inside, the interior features a well-thought-of floor plan, rich hardwood flooring, and neutral walls. Thanks to carefully-placed overhead lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and surprisingly well-lit at night. You will definitely enjoy cooking in this beautiful gourmet kitchen cladded with stylish white cupboards and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. For vehicles, a detached garage and driveway parking are both available.

DESIRED LEASE RANGE: OPEN FOR 3 MONTHS LEASE

Nearby parks:
Inverness Ravine, View Ridge Park and Matthews Beach Park.

Nearby Schools:
Roosevelt High School - 1.66 miles, 10/10
View Ridge Elementary School - 0.5 miles, 9/10
Eckstein Middle School - 0.76 miles, 8/10
Wedgwood Elementary School - 0.82 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
76 - 0.3 miles
71 - 0.3 miles
995 - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4434363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 45TH AVE NE have any available units?
8017 45TH AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8017 45TH AVE NE have?
Some of 8017 45TH AVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 45TH AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
8017 45TH AVE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 45TH AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8017 45TH AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 8017 45TH AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 8017 45TH AVE NE does offer parking.
Does 8017 45TH AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8017 45TH AVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 45TH AVE NE have a pool?
No, 8017 45TH AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 8017 45TH AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 8017 45TH AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 45TH AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8017 45TH AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
