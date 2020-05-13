All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 801 NE 94th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
801 NE 94th Street
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

801 NE 94th Street

801 Northeast 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

801 Northeast 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Large 2 Bedroom Home In Maple Leaf With Bonus Room and 2 Car Detached Garage - Charming maple leaf home with hardwood floors throughout a gracious living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining room with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath downstairs. Upstairs features a large finished loft with, built-in shelving, closets, lots of storage and 3/4 bath. Perfect for an office or guest bedroom. 2 car detached garage with extra storage, workspace, and private back yard. Close to Northgate Mall, Northgate Transit Center, Restaurants, Shopping, and I-5. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.
Pet Policy: Possible with prior approval and an additional deposit must be under 30 lbs, limit 1

See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE
https://showmojo.com/l/ccbd3740c9

Application fee $45 per person/adult.
Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally managed by:
Real Property Associates, Inc.
www.rentseattle.com
Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0827

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5191417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 NE 94th Street have any available units?
801 NE 94th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 NE 94th Street have?
Some of 801 NE 94th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 NE 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 NE 94th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 NE 94th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 NE 94th Street is pet friendly.
Does 801 NE 94th Street offer parking?
Yes, 801 NE 94th Street offers parking.
Does 801 NE 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 NE 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 NE 94th Street have a pool?
No, 801 NE 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 801 NE 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 801 NE 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 NE 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 NE 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University