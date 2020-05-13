801 NE 94th Street

Amenities
Large 2 Bedroom Home In Maple Leaf With Bonus Room and 2 Car Detached Garage - Charming maple leaf home with hardwood floors throughout a gracious living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining room with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath downstairs. Upstairs features a large finished loft with, built-in shelving, closets, lots of storage and 3/4 bath. Perfect for an office or guest bedroom. 2 car detached garage with extra storage, workspace, and private back yard. Close to Northgate Mall, Northgate Transit Center, Restaurants, Shopping, and I-5. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.
Pet Policy: Possible with prior approval and an additional deposit must be under 30 lbs, limit 1
See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE
https://showmojo.com/l/ccbd3740c9
Application fee $45 per person/adult.
Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally managed by:
Real Property Associates, Inc.
www.rentseattle.com
Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0827
